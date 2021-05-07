Left Menu

4 killed in head-on collision between trucks in UP

They were rushed to the hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:57 IST
4 killed in head-on collision between trucks in UP

Four people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between two trucks here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place on the Varanasi-Shakti Nagar road in Pipri area here around 3 pm, they said.

A coal-laden truck collided head-on with another one that was coming from the opposite direction, said Circle Officer, Pipri, Vijay Shankar Mishra.

The coal-laden truck fell into a deep ditch, killing four people. While three deceased have been identified as Shivarti Devi (50), Rahul Kumar (21) and Dinesh Kumar (25), the identity of the fourth is not yet known, he said.

Three people were also injured in the accident. They were rushed to the hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1,406 oxygen cylinders provided so far to COVID-19 patients in home isolation: Delhi govt

A total of 1,406 oxygen cylinders have been provided by district magistrates to COVID-19 patients recovering in home isolation in Delhi, officials said on Friday.According to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 50,4...

101 carat diamond to be auctioned in Geneva jewellery sale

The largest diamond ever cut in Russia - a 100.94 carat stone called the Alrosa Spectacle - will be auctioned in Geneva later this month. The diamond could fetch between 12 and 18 million Swiss francs 19.96 million when it goes under the ha...

Pakistan 268-4 vs Zimbabwe after the Alis put on 236

Pakistan reached 268-4 against Zimbabwe on the opening day of the second test on Friday after centuries by Abid Ali and Azhar Ali, and would have been in an even stronger position if it hadnt lost three wickets for 16 runs just before stump...

10 medical oxygen concentrators seized in Delhi, 2 held

Delhi Police on Friday seized 10 medical oxygen concentrators among other items from two persons who have also been arrested. Police arrested 2 persons, seized 10 Medical oxygen Concentrators, 82 plastic pipes used in concentrators, 3486 di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021