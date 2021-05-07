Portugal and Israel on England's quarantine-free travel list

Portugal and Israel on England's quarantine-free travel listReuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:04 IST
Holiday-makers returning to England from twelve countries and territories, including Portugal and Israel, will not need to quarantine from May 17 as part of plans announced by the British government on Friday to lift some restrictions on travel.
Other countries on the full 'Green List' include Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei and Iceland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
