Left Menu

Consider reorientation of oxygen supply: Punjab & Haryana HC to Centre

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:04 IST
Consider reorientation of oxygen supply: Punjab & Haryana HC to Centre

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday asked the Centre to consider reorientation of the supply of oxygen from various plants in a manner that the allocated quantity reaches the states before already allotted quota is exhausted.

The court directions to the Centre came during hearing on a petition pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic management in Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh.

“We, thus, feel it necessary to direct Government of India to consider reorientation of the supply of oxygen from various plants in such a manner that the allocated quantity reaches the respective states before already allotted quota is exhausted to avoid loss of life,” ordered the Bench of Justices Rajan Gupta and Karamjit Singh.

Among other things, Punjab and Haryana raised the issue of a shortage of oxygen and its transportation while their common capital Chandigarh said it is now facing difficulty in procuring the required quantity of oxygen.

We may add here that at present the situation in the three states falling within the jurisdiction of this court appears to be critical and deserves immediate attention of the Union government, the Bench said.

It observed that “in view of the fact that time is taken for transportation, there is oxygen deficit in all the three states. It appears that all three states, at this stage, are not seeking enhancement in the quantity of oxygen allotted to them but are aggrieved by delay in supply thereof”.

“As a result of late delivery, allocated quantity of oxygen is not able to reach the states well in time,” said the Bench, which took up the case hearing through video conferencing in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bench said Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh may also consider the setting up of unified command centre for Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali (tricity), pointing out that it may be easier to tackle the present crisis caused by the pandemic.

“The governments need to be over sensitive and in an overdrive to reach out to patients in need of medical care and assistance. It is for this reason, we feel that a common strategy needs to be drawn up particularly as regards availability of oxygen,” said the court.

As regards supply of oxygen in Punjab, Advocate General Atul Nanda submitted that the state requires 300 MT of oxygen daily, whereas the Centre has allocated to it 227 MT, which is also not reaching the state. Sufficient number of containers is not allotted to transport it.

Nanda also emphasised on the shortage of vaccination in Punjab before the Bench. There is a shortfall of 32 lakhs of doses for those above 45 years, he said.

In total, 2.64 crores doses are required in Punjab for the age group of 18 to 44 years, he said. Baldev Raj Mahajan, Advocate General, Haryana, submitted that the state is facing extreme shortage of oxygen despite the fact that it has a plant located at Panipat, which is manufacturing 260 MT.

Instead of allowing Haryana to get the supply from the plant at Panipat for the facility of transport as well as timely replenishment, it has been allocated far off places like Rourkela and Jamnagar, he said.

Pankaj Jain, senior standing counsel for Chandigarh, submitted that even the UT is now facing difficulty in procuring the required quantity of oxygen.

Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, while responding to the contentions submitted that the allocation of oxygen is being done equitably to all the states in the country.

“No discrimination is being done and nobody has been given out of turn favoured status,” Jain told the court.

According to him, certain difficulties are being faced in view of the fact that certain states do not have oxygen plants. They have also to be supplied oxygen.

The Bench observed that in view of the fact that time is taken for transportation, there is oxygen deficit in the two states and UT.

The case was adjourned for May 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1,406 oxygen cylinders provided so far to COVID-19 patients in home isolation: Delhi govt

A total of 1,406 oxygen cylinders have been provided by district magistrates to COVID-19 patients recovering in home isolation in Delhi, officials said on Friday.According to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 50,4...

101 carat diamond to be auctioned in Geneva jewellery sale

The largest diamond ever cut in Russia - a 100.94 carat stone called the Alrosa Spectacle - will be auctioned in Geneva later this month. The diamond could fetch between 12 and 18 million Swiss francs 19.96 million when it goes under the ha...

Pakistan 268-4 vs Zimbabwe after the Alis put on 236

Pakistan reached 268-4 against Zimbabwe on the opening day of the second test on Friday after centuries by Abid Ali and Azhar Ali, and would have been in an even stronger position if it hadnt lost three wickets for 16 runs just before stump...

10 medical oxygen concentrators seized in Delhi, 2 held

Delhi Police on Friday seized 10 medical oxygen concentrators among other items from two persons who have also been arrested. Police arrested 2 persons, seized 10 Medical oxygen Concentrators, 82 plastic pipes used in concentrators, 3486 di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021