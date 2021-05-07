Scotland’s pro-independence SNP wins election for key marginal seat of Ayr

Scotland’s pro-independence SNP wins election for key marginal seat of AyrReuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:11 IST
The pro-independence Scottish National Party on Friday won the key marginal seat of Ayr in the election to the Scottish parliament, a boost to the party's chances of winning a mandate for holding another secession referendum.
The Scottish National Party narrowly took the seat from the Conservatives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)