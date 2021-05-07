Left Menu

Atlanta mayor says it's time to 'pass the baton'

"The last three years have not been at all what I expected for our city," Bottoms said, citing a cyber attack that crippled the city in 2018 as well as the pandemic and the movement spurred by the death of Floyd, a Black man killed during a police arrest in Minneapolis. Bottoms was widely praised for her passionate televised news conference following Floyd's death, addressing protesters in her city directly in a message of empathy over racial discrimination.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:31 IST
Atlanta mayor says it's time to 'pass the baton'

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has announced she will not seek a second term in office, gave no clear reason on Friday but said the decision was a long time in the making and it was clear it was time to "pass the baton on to someone else."

"This is not something I woke up and decided yesterday, this is something I've been thinking about for a very long time," she told a news conference a day after announcing her decision in a letter https://twitter.com/KeishaBottoms/status/1390494737967235074 she shared on Twitter. Bottoms, 51, was elected mayor in 2017 and is the second Black woman to lead the city. An early supporter of President Joe Biden who was considered as his possible running mate, she was on the frontlines of two of the country's greatest challenges over the past year.

Atlanta was riven by protests over George Floyd's death in May last year, and the city was a hotspot in the COVID-19 pandemic. "The last three years have not been at all what I expected for our city," Bottoms said, citing a cyber attack that crippled the city in 2018 as well as the pandemic and the movement spurred by the death of Floyd, a Black man killed during a police arrest in Minneapolis.

Bottoms was widely praised for her passionate televised news conference following Floyd's death, addressing protesters in her city directly in a message of empathy over racial discrimination. She then urged them to "go home" and study the nonviolence measures followed by civil rights icons. But she faced criticism shortly after, when Rayshard Brooks, another Black man, was shot and killed by Atlanta police in June. Bottoms had said the city's police procedures would be reviewed in the wake of Floyd's death.

On Wednesday, the city reinstated the police officer who shot Brooks and was fired by Bottoms, with the Atlanta Civil Service Board saying she dismissed the officer, who is white, without a hearing and failed to follow procedures. On Friday, Bottoms did now say what she plans when her term ends early next year.

"I don't know what's next for me personally," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-Canada to skip Olympic qualifier due to COVID-19

Gymnastics Canada said on Friday they have decided not to enter teams in the Pan American Championships being held in Brazil due to health and safety concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 4-13 event in Rio de Janeiro was C...

Sinopharm vaccine gets WHO nod in potential boost to COVAX pipeline

The World Health Organization WHO approved a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use on Friday, a boost to Beijings push for a big role in inoculating the world. The vaccine, one of two main Chinese co...

Delhi: Man arrested for cheating people on pretext of arranging plasma

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of arranging plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients, police said on Friday.Sunny, a resident of Nangloi, was apprehended on a complaint filed by Guneet Singh Jag...

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

Elon Musks turn as host of this weeks Saturday Night Live television program will be a light-hearted, brand-building break from the pressures of running Tesla Inc and SpaceX - or land the billionaire in another bucket of hot water.That unce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021