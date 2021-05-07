Left Menu

Situation of oxygen is improving in Delhi, no person should die due to oxygen shortage: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed the officials to ensure that following the improvement in the situation of oxygen in Delhi, there should be no death because of the shortage of oxygen in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:49 IST
Situation of oxygen is improving in Delhi, no person should die due to oxygen shortage: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed the officials to ensure that following the improvement in the situation of oxygen in Delhi, there should be no death because of the shortage of oxygen in the national capital. During a high-level meeting on the current situation of COVID-19 in Delhi, he also directed the officials to ensure that all eligible people are vaccinated within the next 3 months.

The Chief Minister also directed the District Magistrates to pay surprise visits to vaccination centres and relief camps in order to review the preparations done for the convenience of the people, read a release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). "Now that Delhi has received oxygen, no one in Delhi should suffer because of shortage of oxygen. All the hospitals in Delhi should increase their beds and every district magistrate (DM) should arrange new oxygen beds in their districts so that no deaths happen due to lack of oxygen in Delhi," he said.

The Chief Minister said now that Delhi is getting adequate oxygen, the hampering of oxygen distribution has to be corrected so that there is no disruption in the supply of oxygen. "Oxygen is very important so it should be used efficiently. We have to try to prevent oxygen wastage and save as much oxygen as we can. If we can, we should save oxygen and return it to the Central Government so that it can be used somewhere else."

Kejriwal said 48 oxygen plants coming up should be installed immediately as soon as they reach Delhi. "These 48 oxygen plants have an oxygen production capacity of 40 tonnes. This will further help in improving Delhi's oxygen situation. We have to prepare long-term plans and build the capacity of oxygen storage on a very large scale in Delhi. We should also create a special storage capacity for the storage of oxygen."

In the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure that all home isolation patients were still not being given oximeters at their homes. "In any case, it should be ensured that oximeters are given to all patients recovering from Corona in home isolation," he said. "We will be able to stop the third wave of Corona from coming to Delhi, only by being able to administer vaccines to everyone in Delhi as soon as possible in the next three months. We need to recruit retired doctors, nurses, and medical staff on a large scale. Whoever wants to help the society should join the Government and contribute to helping in this difficult situation," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-Canada to skip Olympic qualifier due to COVID-19

Gymnastics Canada said on Friday they have decided not to enter teams in the Pan American Championships being held in Brazil due to health and safety concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 4-13 event in Rio de Janeiro was C...

Sinopharm vaccine gets WHO nod in potential boost to COVAX pipeline

The World Health Organization WHO approved a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use on Friday, a boost to Beijings push for a big role in inoculating the world. The vaccine, one of two main Chinese co...

Delhi: Man arrested for cheating people on pretext of arranging plasma

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of arranging plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients, police said on Friday.Sunny, a resident of Nangloi, was apprehended on a complaint filed by Guneet Singh Jag...

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

Elon Musks turn as host of this weeks Saturday Night Live television program will be a light-hearted, brand-building break from the pressures of running Tesla Inc and SpaceX - or land the billionaire in another bucket of hot water.That unce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021