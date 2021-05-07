Left Menu

COVID surge: total curfew to come in force in 7 Manipur districts from Saturday

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:54 IST
Manipur government on Friday decided to impose 24-hour curfew in seven districts for nine days starting Saturday to check spread of the virus.

The curfew will be in force in those districts from May 8 till May 17.

For rest of the state, night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am shall remain in place.

The Home Department order issued by Chief Secretary MH Khan said that ''increasing trend in the spread of infection has become even steeper and has spread to other parts of the state necessitating additional restrictions and also in additional areas in the interest of the public health.'' Curfew will come into force in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul.

However, the government has allowed ''permitted activities'' which includes healthcare, essential services and goods vehicles. Imphal airport shall also remain open.

District magistrates have been informed to issue necessary orders as well.

The previous May 6 order involving immediate evaluation by respective District Magistrates and Superintendent of Police said ''issue suitable restriction orders regarding market or movement in their areas'' will continue to apply.

The state on Friday reported the highest ever single-day spike of 600 fresh cases pushing the total COVID-19 cases to 34,333.

Two deaths were also reported taking the total death toll to 449.

The state government had on April 29 declared ''containment zones'' in Greater Imphal area which comprises Imphal East and Imphal West districts with night curfew being clamped in the whole of state from 7 pm to 5 am.

