Maha: 65-year-old man held for molesting teen girl

A senior citizen was held under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl in Vasai in Palghar district, a Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said on Friday.

The teen had left her home in March this year and was staying with a friend, and the 65-year-old accused was staying in the same home, he said.

''We found out through technical surveillance that she was staying in Goratpada in Vasai's Chinchoti village. We managed to rescue the girl, who told us about the molestation incident after which the senior citizen was arrested under IPC and POCSO provisions,'' he added.

