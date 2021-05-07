Left Menu

Naidu allegedly spreads falsehood on virus; faces case

Amaravati, May 7 PTI Police on Friday booked former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu under sections of the IPC and Disaster Management Act for allegedly spreading falsehood on COVID-19.The complaint was lodged by a lawyer Masupogu Subbaiah alleging that Naidu claimed that the coronavirus N440K strain was born in Kurnool city, and caused enormous damage to humans.His utterances have caused panic and distress among people. More than 20,000 coronavirus cases are being registered in the State daily.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-05-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:58 IST
Naidu allegedly spreads falsehood on virus; faces case
File Photo

Amaravati, May 7 (PTI): Police on Friday booked former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu under sections of the IPC and Disaster Management Act for allegedly spreading falsehood on COVID-19.

The complaint was lodged by a lawyer Masupogu Subbaiah alleging that Naidu claimed that the coronavirus N440K strain was born in Kurnool city, and caused enormous damage to humans.

His utterances have caused panic and distress among people. They have been resulting in mental duress in women and children, leading to their death,'' the lawyer said in the complaint.

States like Odisha and Delhi have imposed restrictions on people from Andhra Pradesh and people of the state are being looked down upon because of the former Chief Ministers claims, the lawyer said in the complaint.

Hence, he said he sought a thorough inquiry against Naidu and others.

Accordingly, the Kurnool police invoked Sections 188, 505 (1) (b) (2) of Indian Penal Code for making statements that were false and would create unnecessary panic or alarm.

Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act was invoked for Naidu had given a false warning on the coronavirus strain.

The Telugu Desam Party decried the case against its leader and lashed out at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for pursuing politics of vendetta at a time when a major health crisis gripped the State.

The false case has been fabricated against Chandrababu only to cover the failures of the Chief Minister. More than 20,000 coronavirus cases are being registered in the State daily. Tens of persons were dying due to scarcity of oxygen in hospitals,'' former Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa said in a statement..

The government has grossly failed in vaccinating the people and has been ignoring public health and focusing, instead, only foisting fake cases against the opposition leaders, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-Canada to skip Olympic qualifier due to COVID-19

Gymnastics Canada said on Friday they have decided not to enter teams in the Pan American Championships being held in Brazil due to health and safety concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 4-13 event in Rio de Janeiro was C...

Sinopharm vaccine gets WHO nod in potential boost to COVAX pipeline

The World Health Organization WHO approved a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use on Friday, a boost to Beijings push for a big role in inoculating the world. The vaccine, one of two main Chinese co...

Delhi: Man arrested for cheating people on pretext of arranging plasma

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of arranging plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients, police said on Friday.Sunny, a resident of Nangloi, was apprehended on a complaint filed by Guneet Singh Jag...

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

Elon Musks turn as host of this weeks Saturday Night Live television program will be a light-hearted, brand-building break from the pressures of running Tesla Inc and SpaceX - or land the billionaire in another bucket of hot water.That unce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021