Human rights, dignity must stay at core of international order: US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday made a thinly-veiled reference to China and Russia during a high-level UN Security Council meeting as he spoke about nations “ethnically” cleansing their people, resolving territorial disputes by using or threatening force and undermining other countries’ free and fair elections and democratic institutions.

“Asserting domestic jurisdiction doesn’t give any state a blank check to enslave, torture, disappear, ethnically cleanse their people, or violate their human rights in any other way,” Blinken said in an apparent reference to China. The US has accused China of committing ''genocide'' against the Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang province. Addressing the UN Security Council high-level meeting on ‘Maintenance of international peace and security: upholding multilateralism and the United Nations-centred international system’, held under the Council Presidency of permanent and veto-wielding member China, Blinken said human rights and dignity must stay at the core of the international order. Blinken asserted that the UN is based on the principle of the sovereign equality of its Member States. “A State doesn’t respect that principle when it purports to redraw the borders of another; or seeks to resolve territorial disputes by using or threatening force; or when a State claims it’s entitled to a sphere of influence to dictate or coerce the choices and decisions of another country. And a State shows contempt for that principle when it targets another with disinformation or weaponised corruption; undermines other countries’ free and fair elections and democratic institutions; or goes after journalists or dissidents abroad.” He told the Council the US will continue to “push back” forcefully when it sees countries undermine the international order, “pretend that the rules we’ve all agreed to don’t exist, or simply violate them at will. Because for the system to deliver, all countries must abide by it and put in the work for its success.” “These hostile actions can also threaten the international peace and security that the UN Charter obliges this body to maintain,” he said, adding that “When UN member states – particularly permanent members of the Security Council – flout these rules and block attempts to hold accountable those who violate international law, it sends the message that others can break those rules with impunity.” He said the foundational unit of the United Nations – from the first sentence of the Charter – is not just the nation state. It’s also the human being. “Some argue that what governments do within their own borders is their business; and that human rights are subjective values that vary from one society to another. But the Universal Declaration of Human Rights begins with the word ‘universal’ because our nations agreed there are certain rights to which every person, everywhere, is entitled,” he said.

Blinken stressed that the United States will work through multilateral institutions to stop COVID-19 and tackle the climate crisis, and will abide by the core principles of the international order as it does so. “We will also work with any country on these issues – including those with whom we have serious differences. The stakes are too high to let differences stand in the way of our cooperation,” he said adding that the same holds true for stemming the spread and use of nuclear weapons, delivering life-saving humanitarian assistance, and managing deadly conflicts. The US underscored that it’s not enough simply to defend the present rules-based order. “We should improve and build upon it. We need to take into account the change in power dynamics over the past eight decades, not only between countries but within them. We need to address legitimate grievances – particularly unfair trading practices – that have provoked a backlash against an open international economic order in many countries, including the United States.'' “And we must ensure that this order is equipped to address new problems – like national security and human rights concerns raised by new technologies, from cyberattacks to surveillance to discriminatory algorithms,” he said.

