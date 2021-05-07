Hry Home Minister Vij brings to DGP's notice fake tweet on lockdown

Hry Home Minister Vij brings to DGP's notice fake tweet on lockdownPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-05-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 23:04 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday brought to the notice of the police that someone used a screenshot of his Twitter account to circulate a fake post about lockdown in the state.
The fake tweet claimed that lockdown in Haryana had been extended till May 20.
As a measure to check the sharp surge in COVID-19 infections in the state recently, Vij had ordered imposition of lockdown in the state from May 3 to May 10 (5 am). However, no decision on extension has been taken yet.
According to official sources, Vij brought to DGP Manoj Yadava's notice that someone using a fake screenshot of his Twitter handle was circulating a tweet stating that lockdown in Haryana had been extended from May 10-20.
Vij has sought action and registration of case in the matter.
