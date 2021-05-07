Left Menu

Punjab to start vaccinating priority groups in 18-45 category from Monday

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday asked concerned officials to prepare to start vaccinating the priority groups in the 18-45 years category from government hospitals from Monday, as the state was expecting 1 lakh doses to come from the Serum Institute of India (SII) over the weekend.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday asked concerned officials to prepare to start vaccinating the priority groups in the 18-45 years category from government hospitals from Monday, as the state was expecting 1 lakh doses to come from the Serum Institute of India (SII) over the weekend. The vaccination of priority groups identified by the state government for Phase III should start as soon as the doses arrive, the Chief Minister said. The state government has identified 18-45 age group construction workers, teachers, government employees and those with co-morbidities as high-risk individuals for priority vaccination.

The Chief Minister, who was chairing a virtual COVID review meeting, directed all government employees, except those with medical problems, to get vaccinated. While the Labour Department will coordinate vaccination of construction workers and their families, the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to coordinate vaccination of government employees. Vaccination of co-morbid categories will also be planned by DCs, with only advance registration and slotting of vaccination site to be allowed, an official release said.

The state government had ordered 30 lakh vaccine doses from SII for the Phase III vaccination, and the Government of India has now allocated 3.30 lakh against this order to Punjab for this month. The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to explore utilization of some component of the state's World Bank loan for purchase of 10,000 Oxygen concentrators, along with tankers and O2 plants as well as vaccines.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the various organisations that were sending aid to the state to support its fight against the second deadly wave of the pandemic. He informed the meeting that besides the TATA Group, which was sending 500 oxygen concentrators, an additional 200 concentrators were being sent by the Tata Memorial Hospital also. (ANI)

