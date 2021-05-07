10 states/UTs including Maharastra, Delhi, UP report 71.81 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Govt

Ten states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala reported 71.81 per cent of new COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday. Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan are also among these 10 states.

However, States/UTs, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, are showing early signs of plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases, said Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary of Union Ministry today in a press conference. Maharashtra reported 54,022 new Covid cases, 37,386 recoveries and 898 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State health department. Out of this, Mumbai reports 3,039 new Covid cases, 4,052 recoveries and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh reported 28,076 new COVID-19 cases, 33,117 discharges and 372 deaths in the past 24 hours. Delhi recorded 19,832 fresh COVID-19 cases and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Friday.

Karnataka too logged 48,781 new Covid cases, 592 deaths and 28,623 discharges in the last 24 hours. As many as 38,460 new COVID-19 cases and 54 fatalities were reported in Kerala today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

Chhattisgarh also saw a spike of 13,628 new COVID cases, 414 fresh discharges and 208 deaths in the last 24 hours. West Bengal's COVID tally grew by 19,216 more cases. The state also recorded 17,780 recoveries and 112 deaths in the past 24 hours.

With a total of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day. On May 6, the country had registered 4,12,262 new COVID cases. With this, the cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,14,91,598, informed Union Health Ministry. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,71,64,452 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

2,96,289 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 14,78,865 across 30 States/UTs. (ANI)

