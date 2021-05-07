Scotland’s pro-independence SNP wins key marginal seat of Edinburgh Central

Scotland’s pro-independence SNP wins key marginal seat of Edinburgh CentralReuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 23:34 IST
The pro-independence Scottish National Party won the marginal seat of Edinburgh Central, one of their key targets in an election for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom.
The party's former deputy leader Angus Robertson captured the highly symbolic seat, which includes the Scottish parliament, from the Conservatives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scottish
- United Kingdom
- Conservatives
- Scottish National Party
ALSO READ
Soccer-Rangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by St Johnstone in shootout
Soccer-Rangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by St Johnstone in shootout
Morgan Stanley sees 15% chance of Scottish independence from UK
Rugby-England, Scottish Rugby join British sport in social media boycott
Morgan Stanley sees 15% chance of Scottish independence from UK