Delhi: Man arrested for cheating people on pretext of arranging plasma

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of arranging plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients, police said on Friday.

Sunny, a resident of Nangloi, was apprehended on a complaint filed by Guneet Singh Jaggi, they said.

Jaggi told police that a woman, who was known to him, was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Max Hospital in Saket and she needed plasma, a senior officer said. The complainant got a contact number of a person on social media who could arrange the plasma, police said. Jaggi contacted the person and he demanded Rs 50,000 for arranging the plasma and asked him to deposit the amount in a bank account, police said.

The complainant transferred Rs 10,000 in the account. However, after receiving money, the person switched off his mobile, they said. "Police obtained bank account details of the person, identified him and apprehended the accused from near Paharganj," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said. The person was identified as Sunny and he has cheated more than six persons to the tune of Rs I lakh, police said. Police recovered a mobile phone and Rs 29,460 cash from his possession. They also freezed a bank account containing Rs 62,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)