Left Menu

Fire at medical marijuana lab in Italy kills 1, injures 3

A blaze on Friday at a small laboratory in central Italy that treats marijuana so it can be used medically left a man dead, three injured survivors and a woman missing, Italian firefighters said. Firefighters were searching into the night for a woman who was reported missing, said state firefighters spokesperson Luca Cari.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 08-05-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 00:48 IST
Fire at medical marijuana lab in Italy kills 1, injures 3

A blaze on Friday at a small laboratory in central Italy that treats marijuana so it can be used medically left a man dead, three injured survivors and a woman missing, Italian firefighters said. Flames raged through a small building in the countryside outside Gubbio, a town in the Umbria region. Firefighters were searching into the night for a woman who was reported missing, said state firefighters spokesperson Luca Cari. Much of the fire had been extinguished, he said.

RAI state TV said the fire apparently was caused by a gas explosion. Cari said it wasn't immediately known what touched off the blast.

RAI state TV said that the most severely injured survivor was flown by helicopter to a hospital with a specialized burns center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia's Duque more optimistic than critics after meeting to calm protests

Colombian President Ivan Duque met with political opponents on Friday and afterward he expressed more optimism than they did about progress made toward calming more than a week of widespread and sometimes deadly street protests. We had a pr...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow end at record highs as weak jobs data eases rate worries

The SP 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday, while megacap growth stocks drove a recovery on Nasdaq after U.S. jobs data eased concerns over prospects for rising rates. U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, likely restrained b...

EU calls on U.S. and others to exports their vaccines

The European Commission called on Friday on the United States and other major COVID-19 vaccine producers to export what they make as the European Union does, rather than talk about waiving intellectual property rights to the shots.Commissio...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

One out of three Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while five European Union countries distanced themselves from the idea of waiving patent rights on vaccines, saying the focus should be on production. DEATHS AND INFECT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021