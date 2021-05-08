Fire at medical marijuana lab in Italy kills 1, injures 3
PTI | Rome | Updated: 08-05-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 00:48 IST
A blaze on Friday at a small laboratory in central Italy that treats marijuana so it can be used medically left a man dead, three injured survivors and a woman missing, Italian firefighters said. Flames raged through a small building in the countryside outside Gubbio, a town in the Umbria region. Firefighters were searching into the night for a woman who was reported missing, said state firefighters spokesperson Luca Cari. Much of the fire had been extinguished, he said.
RAI state TV said the fire apparently was caused by a gas explosion. Cari said it wasn't immediately known what touched off the blast.
RAI state TV said that the most severely injured survivor was flown by helicopter to a hospital with a specialized burns center.
