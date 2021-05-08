Left Menu

Man arrested in murder case in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man in Palam area here in connection with a murder case, officials said.

His accomplice, however, managed to flee, they said.

The accused are involved in the murder of a woman in southwest Delhi's Sagarapur area, they said.

On Wednesday, complainant Sabran Kaur, a resident of Main Sagarpur, reported that she received a call from her nephew Veer (12) who informed that two persons shot his mother Jyoti, a senior police officer said.

Kaur reached the spot and found that the two men were having pistols in their hands. They pointed the weapon towards Kaur, threatened her of dire consequences and fled away, the officer said.

They had shot Jyoti who died. Thereafter, a case was registered at the Sagarpur Police Station, they said.

During investigation, it was found that the accused came on a motorcycle to commit the crime. They left the bike in Mahavir Enclave area of Palam, the officer said.

''Later, a trap was laid at that place to nab the accused persons. On Friday around 12:30 pm, they came back to take the motorcycle. When police were apprehending them, the accused attacked the officers. During the scuffle, one of them identified as Chetan Panday managed to escape,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

However, another accused, Rahul, a resident of Nangloi Road, Najafgarh, received bullet injury and was apprehended, police said, adding that the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

