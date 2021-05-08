Left Menu

U.S. ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more

"But this is not adequate from our point of view and therefore the discussions will continue until we get to all our demands," Araqchi said as indirect talks were scheduled to resume on Friday in the Austrian capital. In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden said he believed Iran was seriously engaging in the talks but it was unclear what Tehran was actually prepared to do for both sides to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 00:59 IST
U.S. ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more

The United States has expressed its readiness to lift many of its sanctions on Iran at the Vienna nuclear talks but Tehran is demanding more, top Iranian negotiator Abbas Araqchi told state media on Friday.

"The information transferred to us from the U.S. side is that they are also serious on returning to the nuclear deal and they have so far declared their readiness to lift a great part of their sanctions," Araqchi told state TV. "But this is not adequate from our point of view and therefore the discussions will continue until we get to all our demands," Araqchi said as indirect talks were scheduled to resume on Friday in the Austrian capital.

In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden said he believed Iran was seriously engaging in the talks but it was unclear what Tehran was actually prepared to do for both sides to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Asked at the White House if he thought Tehran was serious about talks, Biden replied: "Yes, but how serious, and what they are prepared to do is a different story. But we're still talking."

U.S. officials have returned to Vienna for a fourth round of indirect talks with Iran on how to resume compliance with the deal, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, prompting Iran to begin violating its terms about a year later. The crux of the agreement was that Iran committed to rein in its nuclear program to make it harder to obtain the fissile material for a nuclear weapon in return for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions.

Tehran denies having nuclear weapons ambitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia's Duque more optimistic than critics after meeting to calm protests

Colombian President Ivan Duque met with political opponents on Friday and afterward he expressed more optimism than they did about progress made toward calming more than a week of widespread and sometimes deadly street protests. We had a pr...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow end at record highs as weak jobs data eases rate worries

The SP 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday, while megacap growth stocks drove a recovery on Nasdaq after U.S. jobs data eased concerns over prospects for rising rates. U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, likely restrained b...

EU calls on U.S. and others to exports their vaccines

The European Commission called on Friday on the United States and other major COVID-19 vaccine producers to export what they make as the European Union does, rather than talk about waiving intellectual property rights to the shots.Commissio...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

One out of three Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while five European Union countries distanced themselves from the idea of waiving patent rights on vaccines, saying the focus should be on production. DEATHS AND INFECT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021