Pangolin rescued in Odisha, one held

Pangolin rescued in Odisha, one heldPTI | Baripada | Updated: 08-05-2021 02:22 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 02:22 IST
A pangolin weighing around eight kilograms was rescued from a village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Friday.
The animal was suspectedly trafficked from Similipal National Park in the district, they said.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen raided a house at Gohirapal village and recovered the animal from there, a senior officer said.
The owner of the house, Singhu Baskey (40), was arrested in this connection, he said.
Pangolins are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Act, putting them in the same bracket as tigers, lions, rhinos and several other species.
A case has been registered against the man at Bangriposi police station, the officer added.
