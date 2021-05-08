Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu calls for immediate universal COVID-19 vaccination

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed concern that one by one, all sections of society were becoming vulnerable to COVID-19 because of the "emergence of more dangerous variants" in due course.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-05-2021 07:19 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 07:19 IST
Chandrababu Naidu calls for immediate universal COVID-19 vaccination
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in an online meeting with COVID experts and doctors. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed concern that one by one, all sections of society were becoming vulnerable to COVID-19 because of the "emergence of more dangerous variants" in due course. Addressing an online meeting with COVID experts and doctors, Naidu pointed out that even those below the 18 years of age might become vulnerable once the virus would turn more virulent in the wave 3.0. "In this backdrop, sufficient quantities of vaccine should be made available and this the most important aspect right now. The government should extend all the required support in this regard considering the safety of the people's lives," he said.

Calling for immediate universal vaccination, he said: "The reports on the emergence of more variants in the next wave were of greater concern. Even the below 18 years aged adolescents and children were expected to become vulnerable." He lauded the High Courts and the Supreme Court for commenting seriously and asking the Governments about the steps they were taking to help the people.

Stressing the need for the government to build confidence and take the general public along with it, he said: "In many families, the elders were dying which was creating a psychological turmoil among them. The people needed a ray of hope in such difficult times. Individuals and organisations would be able to do something but the governments would be able to do greater good if they wanted to." He called upon the doctors, experts and scientists to come forward and create awareness and confidence among the hapless public. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad-based startup aims to save lives with affordable, portable oxygenerator

Amid the shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country due to the second wave of COVID outbreak, the Hyderabad-based startup The Phi Factory is aiming to save lives through its innovative and affordable portable oxygenerator. S...

Indian-American group deploys volunteer response team for vaccination in Philadelphia: FEMA

An Indian-American non-profit organisation has deployed a volunteer response team to support a vaccination centre in Philadelphia that administers up to 6,000 doses of the anti-COVID vaccine each day, a federal agency has said.The Federal E...

IAS Officers' Association writes to K'taka CM over mishandling of its member, demands action

The IAS Officers Association of Karnataka wrote to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday demanding action and an FIR against those found guilty for manhandling and abusing IAS officer V Yashavantha in public on April 30. In the letter, th...

Chandrababu Naidu calls for immediate universal COVID-19 vaccination

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed concern that one by one, all sections of society were becoming vulnerable to COVID-19 because of the emergence of more dangerous variants in due course. Addressing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021