IAS Officers' Association writes to K'taka CM over mishandling of its member, demands action

The IAS Officers' Association of Karnataka wrote to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday demanding action and an FIR against those found guilty for manhandling and abusing IAS officer V Yashavantha in public on April 30.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-05-2021 07:28 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 07:28 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The IAS Officers' Association of Karnataka wrote to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday demanding action and an FIR against those found guilty for manhandling and abusing IAS officer V Yashavantha in public on April 30. In the letter, the association said an "unfortunate" incident has happened with one of our members V Yashavantha on April 30 in Bomanhalli War Room. "Yashavantha was part of a team of officers who had obtained additional hospital beds from private hospitals. By initiating action in accordance with the law, the team of officers had obtained beds from the private hospitals."

"When the pressure was bought upon the officer to yield the additional beds to the representative of the Member of the Legislative Assembly, this was not agreed to. As a result of this, V Yashavantha was manhandled and abused in public, with a video available as evidence of the incident," reads the letter. The Association said it strongly protests against the incident and requests that police action should be taken in accordance with law by booking an FIR against those who found guilty of manhandling the officer and preventing him from the discharge of his duties. (ANI)

