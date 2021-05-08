Fire breaks out onboard INS Vikramaditya, no major damage reported, inquiry being ordered

A minor fire broke out onboard the Indian Navy aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, which was at Karwar harbour, in the early hours on Saturday, officials said.

No major damage has been reported, however, an inquiry into the incident is being ordered, Defence PRO, Mumbai.

"There was an incident of minor fire onboard INS Vikramaditya in the early hours of 08 May 21. The duty staff observed smoke emanating from the part of ship having accommodation for sailors. The ship's duty personnel acted promptly to fight the fire. All personnel onboard have been accounted for and no major damage has been reported. An inquiry into the incident is being ordered," according to a release by Navy PRO. (ANI)

