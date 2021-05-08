Foreign news schedule for Saturday, May 8

- Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal issues an urgent appeal to raise funds for COVID-19-hit India. - US government doing everything it can to help India fight COVID-19, says senior State Department official.

- Indian-American physicians sending 5,000 oxygen concentrators to India to help it combat COVID-19.

- US corporate sector continues sending COVID-19 help to India.

- Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)