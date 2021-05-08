NHPC carries out large scale COVID-19 vaccination drive for employees of Ministry of Power

As per the direction of Power Minister RK Singh, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited is undertaking a large scale COVID-19 vaccination drives for the employees of the Ministry of Power and various CPSUs and organisations under the Ministry of Power in Delhi NCR region, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Saturday. According to the ministry, the vaccination drive is being carried out for the safety of power sector personnel so that uninterrupted power supply on a 24x7 basis is ensured.

On Friday, NHPC in association with Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi organised a vaccination drive at IREDA, New Delhi. A total of 117 employees (between the age of 18 to 44) from the Ministry of Power, NHPC, IREDA, PFC, NSPCL, NTPC, MNRE, NEEPCO and CEA received their first dosage of Covishield vaccine during the drive.

The vaccination drive has been further extended to May 8 to enable the vaccinations of more employees. (ANI)

