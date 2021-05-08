Left Menu

Oxygen concentrators hoarding: Delhi Police transfers case to Crime Branch

A senior police officer said that the case of alleged hoarding of 524 oxygen concentrators has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 12:04 IST
Oxygen concentrators hoarding: Delhi Police transfers case to Crime Branch

The Delhi Police has transferred the case of alleged black-marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators in which over 500 machines were recovered to the Crime Branch, officials said on Saturday.

On Friday, police recovered 105 oxygen concentrators during raids at two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area and arrested one person.

Police on Thursday recovered 419 oxygen concentrators during raids at a restaurant and a farmhouse in south Delhi and arrested four men. A senior police officer said that the case of alleged hoarding of 524 oxygen concentrators has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch. ''With further seizure of 105 #OxygenConcentrator from Khan Chacha & Town Hall, 2 upscale restaurants in Khan Mkt, total 524 seized frm #blackmarketers Owner Navneet Kalra, also owns Dayal Opticals, is on run. Manager, 3 staffers arrested by #DelhiPolice SouthDist. Further raids on,'' the Delhi Police had tweeted. Navneet Kalra is the owner of all the three restaurants. His mobile phone is switched off and he is absconding, the police said.

The oxygen concentrators had been imported from China by a private company. The cost of one oxygen concentrator was between Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000. Some of them had a capacity of five litres and some of nine litres. The accused were selling the machines between Rs 50,000, to 70,000, police said.

Ninety-six oxygen concentrators were on Friday recovered from popular restaurant Khan Chacha and nine from Town Hall restaurant, both situated in the Khan Market area, they said.

The accused were produced before a court, which granted one-day police custody, a senior police officer had said. PTI NIT KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Japan swimmer Ikee pleads for understanding amid calls for athletes to withdraw from Olympics

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, who qualified for the Olympics after overcoming leukaemia last year, asked the public to show patience and support for athletes amid mounting calls for them to pull out of the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus...

New Zealand to resume Australia "travel bubble" as Sydney COVID threat eases

New Zealand will lift its partial suspension of a travel bubble with Australia from midnight on Sunday as fears of a COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney eased. New Zealand had blocked travel to and from New South Wales, Australias most populous sta...

Urge Centre to give us adequate vaccine doses. Need 3 core doses, got 40 lakh till now: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Urge Centre to give us adequate vaccine doses. Need 3 core doses, got 40 lakh till now CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Universal vaccination should have been priority of Centre, but it's spending Rs 50,000 crore on new Parliament building, PM's residence, etc: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Universal vaccination should have been priority of Centre, but its spending Rs 50,000 crore on new Parliament building, PMs residence, etc CM Mamata Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021