Attack by unmanned aerial surveillance system targets Iraqi air base - US-led coalition

An attack by an unmanned aerial surveillance system on Saturday targeted Iraq's Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq which hosts U.S. and other international forces, but it caused no injuries, a coalition spokesman said.

U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition, said on Twitter that the attack was being investigated but that an initial report suggests that the attack took place at 0220 local times and caused damage to a hangar.

The United States accuses Iran-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday's attack.

