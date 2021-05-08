5 killed in gelatin stick blast in Andhra's Kadapa

Five people died in an explosion due to gelatin sticks near Mamillapalle village in Kalasapadu area of Kadapa district on Saturday. Four persons are missing after the incident which took place near Mamillapalle village of Kadapa's Kalasapadu mandal.

"This morning a load of gelatin sticks was transported to the mines near Mamillapalle village. When the labour were unloading the material, all of a sudden the gelatin sticks blasted off," Kalasapadu Sub Inspector Gani Maddileti informed ANI over the phone. "Five persons died on the spot. Their bodies have been taken out. Four other persons are missing. Search for them is going on," he added.

The police official said that an investigation will be conducted into the incident. (ANI)

