12 oxygen cylinders meant for black marketing seized in Visakhapatnam

The police on Friday seized 12 oxygen cylinders from a person selling medical oxygen without any license in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:23 IST
12 oxygen cylinders seized in Visakhapatnam on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The police on Friday seized 12 oxygen cylinders from a person selling medical oxygen without any license in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The police said on Saturday, as per information received by Director General, Drugs Control Administration, a decoy operation was conducted in Visakhapatnam to nab the accused B. Jagadeesh Kumar who was engaged in illegal sale and black marketing of medical oxygen cylinders at M/s Moray smart solutions.

When Drugs Inspector, D. Suneeta contacted him as a customer over telephone for medical oxygen, he agreed to provide it for Rs 55,000, said the police. As per the police, in another call, the accused told Suneeta that he only had big cylinders and quoted their price as Rs 78,000.

The police stated that the Drugs Inspector along with the team then approached the accused as customers following which he asked them to pay Rs 50,000 in cash and the remaining Rs 28,000 through online transaction. As he did not have any license to stock and sell medical oxygen, 10 medical oxygen cylinders of 68 litre each and 2 cylinders of 48 litre each were seized, stated the police, adding that the seizure was completed by 11:00 pm on Friday.

"After that the accused was handed over to the police. The seizure will be intimated to the court today," said the police.

