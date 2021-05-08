Man held with cocaine and MD worth Rs 22 lakh

A 20-year-old man has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai crime branch with 36 grams of cocaine and 114 grams of Mephedrone (MD) from suburban Goregaon, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shahid Ghulam Khan, was found loitering suspiciously near the Goregaon flyover on Thursday evening by officials of the Kandivali unit of the ANC, he said.

Police seized cocaine and MD from his possession, the official said, adding the collective value of the seizure is Rs 22.20 lakh.

Khan told the police that a Nigerian national, named Kalia, had provided him with the drugs, he said, adding the accused has been remanded in police custody till May 9.

