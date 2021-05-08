Left Menu

Man held with cocaine and MD worth Rs 22 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:26 IST
Man held with cocaine and MD worth Rs 22 lakh

A 20-year-old man has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai crime branch with 36 grams of cocaine and 114 grams of Mephedrone (MD) from suburban Goregaon, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shahid Ghulam Khan, was found loitering suspiciously near the Goregaon flyover on Thursday evening by officials of the Kandivali unit of the ANC, he said.

Police seized cocaine and MD from his possession, the official said, adding the collective value of the seizure is Rs 22.20 lakh.

Khan told the police that a Nigerian national, named Kalia, had provided him with the drugs, he said, adding the accused has been remanded in police custody till May 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aubrey Plaza marries boyfriend Jeff Baena

Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, director Jeff Baena.The 36-year-old actor on Friday referred to Baena, 43, as my husband in an Instagram post about their upcoming movie Spin Me Round.So ...

Soccer-Real, Barca, Juve denounce 'intolerable' pressure to abandon Super League

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs still involved in the proposed European Super League, denounced on Saturday the intolerable pressure put on them by UEFA to drop the project.UEFA said on Friday that the three clubs will ...

Pope Francis backs waivers on intellectual property rights for vaccines

Pope Francis on Saturday supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a proposal by U.S. President Joe Biden that has been rebuffed by some European nations, including Germany.In a speech to a global fundrai...

Delhi hospitals need 700 MT of oxygen, we urge Centre to give us at least that much: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi hospitals need 700 MT of oxygen, we urge Centre to give us at least that much Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021