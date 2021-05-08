Left Menu

Man held with ganja worth over Rs 8 lakh in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:47 IST
Man held with ganja worth over Rs 8 lakh in Mumbai

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 40-year-old man for alleged possession of ganja worth over Rs 8 lakh in Worli area here, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the ANC's Azad Maidan unit nabbed Shivkumar Shankar Basaiyya near Worli dairy employees' colony on Friday evening, the official said.

The accused was allegedly carrying 40 kg of ganja in two white polythene bags, he said.

The ANC suspects that the accused runs a gang and is involved in inter-state smuggling of ganja, deputy commissioner of police (ANC) Datta Nalawade said.

The contraband is valued at over Rs 8 lakh, he said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aubrey Plaza marries boyfriend Jeff Baena

Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, director Jeff Baena.The 36-year-old actor on Friday referred to Baena, 43, as my husband in an Instagram post about their upcoming movie Spin Me Round.So ...

Soccer-Real, Barca, Juve denounce 'intolerable' pressure to abandon Super League

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs still involved in the proposed European Super League, denounced on Saturday the intolerable pressure put on them by UEFA to drop the project.UEFA said on Friday that the three clubs will ...

Pope Francis backs waivers on intellectual property rights for vaccines

Pope Francis on Saturday supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a proposal by U.S. President Joe Biden that has been rebuffed by some European nations, including Germany.In a speech to a global fundrai...

Delhi hospitals need 700 MT of oxygen, we urge Centre to give us at least that much: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi hospitals need 700 MT of oxygen, we urge Centre to give us at least that much Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021