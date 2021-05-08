Man held with ganja worth over Rs 8 lakh in Mumbai

Man held with ganja worth over Rs 8 lakh in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:47 IST
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 40-year-old man for alleged possession of ganja worth over Rs 8 lakh in Worli area here, an official said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, the ANC's Azad Maidan unit nabbed Shivkumar Shankar Basaiyya near Worli dairy employees' colony on Friday evening, the official said.
The accused was allegedly carrying 40 kg of ganja in two white polythene bags, he said.
The ANC suspects that the accused runs a gang and is involved in inter-state smuggling of ganja, deputy commissioner of police (ANC) Datta Nalawade said.
The contraband is valued at over Rs 8 lakh, he said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.
