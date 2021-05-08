Left Menu

42 IAF aircraft deployed in COVID-19 relief work

Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed 42 transport aircraft for COVID-19 relief tasks, including 12 heavy lift and 30 medium-lift aircraft.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:48 IST
42 IAF aircraft deployed in COVID-19 relief work
IAF aircraft airlifting medical supplies (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed 42 transport aircraft for COVID-19 relief tasks, including 12 heavy lift and 30 medium-lift aircraft. "IAF has deployed 42 transport aircraft for COVID relief tasks including 12 heavy lift and 30 medium lift aircraft. They're used to bring in relief measures, personnel and material from abroad," said Air Vice Marshal M Ranade.

"So far we've lifted about 75 oxygen containers and it is in progress," Ranade added. (ANI) IAF aircraft are engaged in several workers including airlifting oxygen containers from other countries and medical oxygen transportation within the country as the second wave of COVID-19 continue to ravage the country.

India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry on Saturday. The cumulative number of cases in the country has now gone up to 2,18,92,676. India registered 3,18,609 discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall recoveries to 1,79,30,960.The country's death toll has reached 2,38,270 following 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours. At present, India has 37,23,446 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aubrey Plaza marries boyfriend Jeff Baena

Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, director Jeff Baena.The 36-year-old actor on Friday referred to Baena, 43, as my husband in an Instagram post about their upcoming movie Spin Me Round.So ...

Soccer-Real, Barca, Juve denounce 'intolerable' pressure to abandon Super League

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs still involved in the proposed European Super League, denounced on Saturday the intolerable pressure put on them by UEFA to drop the project.UEFA said on Friday that the three clubs will ...

Pope Francis backs waivers on intellectual property rights for vaccines

Pope Francis on Saturday supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a proposal by U.S. President Joe Biden that has been rebuffed by some European nations, including Germany.In a speech to a global fundrai...

Delhi hospitals need 700 MT of oxygen, we urge Centre to give us at least that much: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi hospitals need 700 MT of oxygen, we urge Centre to give us at least that much Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021