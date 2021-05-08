Left Menu

Abdullah for releasing Rs 1.4 cr from his MPLADS fund for COVID management

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-05-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 15:24 IST
Abdullah for releasing Rs 1.4 cr from his MPLADS fund for COVID management
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

National Conference President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Saturday recommended the release of Rs 1.4 crore from his MPLADS fund towards improving the COVID care facilities in certain hospitals of Kashmir.

In a letter to Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Abdullah said the funds be utilized for improving the COVID care facilities in the hospitals falling under the jurisdiction of his parliamentary constituency, which is spread over Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts.

"In view of the fact that COVID-19 is spreading at an alarming rate in Kashmir, I think it most appropriate to use the HYPERLINK ''http://MPI.AD''MPI.AD Funds released by the Government of India recently in my favor mainly towards improving the COVID care facilities in the hospitals falling under the jurisdiction of my parliamentary constituency," he said.

Abdullah -- the MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency -- recommended the release of Rs 50 lakh in favor of Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, Rs 30 lakh in favor of Government Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar, Rs 30 lakh in favor of Government SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, and Rs 30 lakh in favor of SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Srinagar.

