Left Menu

9 killed in blast at limestone mine in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-05-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 15:33 IST
9 killed in blast at limestone mine in AP

At least nine workers were killed in a blast at a limestone mine in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday but so far only five bodies were identified, police said.

Establishing the identity of the victims was proving an onerous task as the bodies lay dismembered at the site of the blast.

Among those killed were from Pulivendula constituency, they said.

Pulivendula is the native constituency of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Kadapa district Superintendent of Police K Anburajan told PTI over phone that the blast occurred when a consignment of gelatin sticks was being unloaded at a limestone mine on the outskirts of Mamillapalli village.

The vehicle was fully mangled under the impact of the explosion.

The gelatin sticks were brought from Budwel.

''It is a licensed limestone mine and certified operators had brought the consignment. The blast occurred when the sticks were being unloaded,'' Anburajan said from the accident site.

The cause of the mishap was yet to be established.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to the Kadapa district officials and enquired about the explosion.

He expressed grief over the death of the workers and extended sympathies to the bereaved families, a CMO release here said.

Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu too expressed shock over the mishap and demanded that the victims families be paid an ex-gratia of Rs one crore each, on par with that paid to the victims of styrene vapour leak in LG Polymers unit in Visakhapatnam last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's role as major regional and global player will continue to expand: PM Modi and Portuguese PM

Indias role as a major regional and global player is set to expand over the coming years and its journey with the European Union in search of new routes of political, economic and technological cooperation will continue, Prime Minister Nare...

Anurag Thakur remembers CBIC, I-T officials who died 'in line of duty' due to COVID-19

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday expressed his appreciation for the frontline role played by officials of the Finance Ministry who are among the hardest hit government functionaries with many COVID deaths. Taking to T...

AIADMK, PMK welcome TN lockdown, BJP calls it 'hasty'

The Opposition AIADMK and PMK in Tamil Nadu welcomed the state governments announcement of clamping a two-week lockdown starting May 10, saying it will help break the coronavirus chain and help in slowing the pace of its spread.The BJP, an ...

BJP Legislative Party to meet tomorrow in Guwahati over Assam CM matter, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

After a crucial meeting in Delhi with Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief JP Nadda over who will be the next Chief Minister of Assam, senior leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that a Legislative Party meet in this connection may take ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021