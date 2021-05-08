Left Menu

Thackeray seeks Centre's help for better implementation of COVID vaccination drive for 18-44 age group

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday sought the help of the Central government for better implementation of the vaccination drive for people in the age group 18 to 44 years.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 15:42 IST
Thackeray seeks Centre's help for better implementation of COVID vaccination drive for 18-44 age group
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday sought the help of the Central government for better implementation of the vaccination drive for people in the age group 18 to 44 years. In a letter to Prime Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister asked for a separate app developed by the states or a CoWin App for each state developed and assigned by the Union government to ensure better interface and experience for the citizens who are keen to take the vaccine shot.

"The vaccination drive in Maharashtra has been one of the fastest and most efficient in the country with every stock of vaccine that the Union government has kindly supplied to the state at various times in the past few months. Likewise, we plan to open up vaccination for age groups 18-44 via the states' procurement," said the Chef Minister. Witnessing sudden surge of the number of citizens wanting to register nationally, there is a fear about the app malfunctioning or crashing, as it did on day 1 of registrations for the said age group.

"We therefore propose either a separate app developed by the states where the data can be shared with the Union Government's Ministry of Health or a CoWin App for each state developed and assigned by the Government of India," the letter read. Apart from that, Thackeray mentioned other challenges including vaccine supplies and said the producers do not have enough stocks for the vaccination drive.

"If the States are allowed to procure from other manufacturers as well, we would be able to cover a larger population in a shorter time and help reduce the impact of the possible third wave of Covid," he said while urging him to consider these two suggestions. Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra was among the 10 states that reported 71.81 per cent of new COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday. The state reported the highest daily new cases at 62,194. The state was among the 12 states that cumulatively accounted for 81.04 per cent of India's total active cases and had 6,41,281 active cases of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's role as major regional and global player will continue to expand: PM Modi and Portuguese PM

Indias role as a major regional and global player is set to expand over the coming years and its journey with the European Union in search of new routes of political, economic and technological cooperation will continue, Prime Minister Nare...

Anurag Thakur remembers CBIC, I-T officials who died 'in line of duty' due to COVID-19

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday expressed his appreciation for the frontline role played by officials of the Finance Ministry who are among the hardest hit government functionaries with many COVID deaths. Taking to T...

AIADMK, PMK welcome TN lockdown, BJP calls it 'hasty'

The Opposition AIADMK and PMK in Tamil Nadu welcomed the state governments announcement of clamping a two-week lockdown starting May 10, saying it will help break the coronavirus chain and help in slowing the pace of its spread.The BJP, an ...

BJP Legislative Party to meet tomorrow in Guwahati over Assam CM matter, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

After a crucial meeting in Delhi with Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief JP Nadda over who will be the next Chief Minister of Assam, senior leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that a Legislative Party meet in this connection may take ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021