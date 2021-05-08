Left Menu

SAI forms working group with IOA to help ex-athletes during COVID

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 15:48 IST
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have formed a working group to help former international athletes and coaches in battling the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The working group, formed by the government on Friday, consists of SAI DG Sandip Pradhan, IOA President Narinder Batra, IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta, Parlympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik, Sports Ministry Director Vijay Kumar, Khelo India Senior Director Satya Narain Meena, SAI Convenor and ED (Teams) Radica Sreeman, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO Rajesh Rajagopalan among others.

''At the state level, this will be coordinated through SAI Reginal Centres/Sports Departments,'' a SAI order stated.

The order did not specify how the Group plans to extend help to the athletes and coaches.

