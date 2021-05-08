Left Menu

Army veteran's family donates his body to medical college

Family members of Shaurya Chakra recipient Lt Col retdRatan Kumar Sen on Saturday donated his body to a medical college here, a day after he passed away due to prolonged illness.He was bid final adieu at the Mission Compound following the COVID-19 protocols.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-05-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 16:17 IST
Army veteran's family donates his body to medical college
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Family members of Shaurya Chakra recipient Lt Col (retd)Ratan Kumar Sen Saturday donated his body to a medical college here, a day after he passed away due to prolonged illness.

He was bid final adieu at the Mission Compound following the COVID-19 protocols. The funeral procession was taken out in an Army vehicle to reach the JNU Medical College, Jagatpura, for body donation, his family said in a statement.

It stated that no member of the family has so far been infected with COVID-19.

Sen is survived by his wife, two daughters, and grandchildren.

He was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in 1972 and deployed in Jammu and Kashmir in 1994 as part of the 2nd Rashtriya Rifles for counter-insurgency operations.

During one such operation in Anantnag district, on March 17, 1994, he found himself ambushed by terrorists and was pinned down under heavy gunfire. He was shot in the head by a terrorist with an AK-47 at point-blank range. Despite the severe loss of blood and exhaustion, he continued to fight saving precious lives, according to the family.

He was evacuated and promptly provided medical treatment by the Army doctors which gave him a new lease of life. For his brave and gallant act, he was awarded the Shaurya Chakra on January 26, 1995, by the President of India.

Sen faced several medical issues due to the gunshot and was forced to take premature retirement in 1997 at the age of 46.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's role as major regional and global player will continue to expand: PM Modi and Portuguese PM

Indias role as a major regional and global player is set to expand over the coming years and its journey with the European Union in search of new routes of political, economic and technological cooperation will continue, Prime Minister Nare...

Anurag Thakur remembers CBIC, I-T officials who died 'in line of duty' due to COVID-19

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday expressed his appreciation for the frontline role played by officials of the Finance Ministry who are among the hardest hit government functionaries with many COVID deaths. Taking to T...

AIADMK, PMK welcome TN lockdown, BJP calls it 'hasty'

The Opposition AIADMK and PMK in Tamil Nadu welcomed the state governments announcement of clamping a two-week lockdown starting May 10, saying it will help break the coronavirus chain and help in slowing the pace of its spread.The BJP, an ...

BJP Legislative Party to meet tomorrow in Guwahati over Assam CM matter, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

After a crucial meeting in Delhi with Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief JP Nadda over who will be the next Chief Minister of Assam, senior leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that a Legislative Party meet in this connection may take ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021