Maiden session of 16th Legislative Assembly on May 11

Maiden session of 16th Legislative Assembly on May 11PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-05-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 16:22 IST
The first session the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be held in the multi-purpose hall of Kalaivanar Arangam here on May 11 at 10 am.
The newly elected members will make and subscribe Oath or Affirmation on that day.
All the legislators have been asked to bring the Certificate of Election without fail while presenting themselves for making and subscribing the Oath or Affirmation, according to a release from the Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan, on Saturday.
The election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on May 12 at 10 am.
