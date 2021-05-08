COVID-19: Cases against 200 people for thronging mosques in MP

Cases of violating COVID-19 norms have been registered against at least 200 people for offering prayers in two mosques in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said on Saturday.

At least 200 people had gathered in Jama and Paltan mosques in Nowgong town, located 25 km away from Chhatarpur, on Friday in violation of guidelines, which allow only five persons to gather at any religious place, said tehsildar Piyush Dixit.

Dixit said the management of these mosques had been asked in the past not to organize public gatherings and act as per the guidelines, and no action was taken against them earlier.

''Cases have been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions,'' said Nowgong police station in-charge Sanjay Bedia.

