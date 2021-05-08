Anurag Thakur remembers CBIC, I-T officials who died 'in line of duty' due to COVID-19

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday expressed his appreciation for the frontline role played by officials of the Finance Ministry who are among the hardest hit government functionaries with many COVID deaths. Taking to Twitter, Thakur remembered 110 officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and 119 officers of the Income Tax Department who've lost their lives in the line of duty.

"I'd like to appreciate our entire team at Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs for their service to the nation. It's with a heavy heart that we remember 110 officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and 119 officers of the Income Tax Department who've lost their lives in the line of duty. My heart goes out to their families," the MoS tweeted. In a video that accompanied the tweet, Thakur said, "I would like to take this moment to acknowledge and express my sincere appreciation for each and every officer of Finance Ministry in the field of duty. You are risking your lives in service of the nation in this hour of crisis and the nation is grateful for your service. It is because of your service that essential medical supplies such as Oxygen cylinders and equipment are being swiftly cleared at various ports of entry."

He said it is because of the service of the Ministry officials that the wheels of the government system are running efficiently. "Every decision you take and every consignment cleared swiftly by our officers is reaching hospitals across the country and saving lives," he said and urged officials to follow COVID protocols and get themselves and their family vaccinated. (ANI)

