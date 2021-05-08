Left Menu

Anurag Thakur remembers CBIC, I-T officials who died 'in line of duty' due to COVID-19

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday expressed his appreciation for the frontline role played by officials of the Finance Ministry who are among the hardest hit government functionaries with many COVID deaths.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 16:47 IST
Anurag Thakur remembers CBIC, I-T officials who died 'in line of duty' due to COVID-19
Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday expressed his appreciation for the frontline role played by officials of the Finance Ministry who are among the hardest hit government functionaries with many COVID deaths. Taking to Twitter, Thakur remembered 110 officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and 119 officers of the Income Tax Department who've lost their lives in the line of duty.

"I'd like to appreciate our entire team at Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs for their service to the nation. It's with a heavy heart that we remember 110 officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and 119 officers of the Income Tax Department who've lost their lives in the line of duty. My heart goes out to their families," the MoS tweeted. In a video that accompanied the tweet, Thakur said, "I would like to take this moment to acknowledge and express my sincere appreciation for each and every officer of Finance Ministry in the field of duty. You are risking your lives in service of the nation in this hour of crisis and the nation is grateful for your service. It is because of your service that essential medical supplies such as Oxygen cylinders and equipment are being swiftly cleared at various ports of entry."

He said it is because of the service of the Ministry officials that the wheels of the government system are running efficiently. "Every decision you take and every consignment cleared swiftly by our officers is reaching hospitals across the country and saving lives," he said and urged officials to follow COVID protocols and get themselves and their family vaccinated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Last wild macaw in Rio is lonely and looking for love

Some have claimed shes indulging a forbidden romance. More likely, loneliness compels her to seek company at Rio de Janeiros zoo.Either way, a blue-and-yellow macaw that zookeepers named Juliet is believed to be the only wild bird of its ki...

Shooter Rahi Sarnobat praises clarity, confidence of young team-mates

Pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat, set to compete in her second Olympic Games later this year, says her perspective for Tokyo 2020 would be really different from her experience at the London Olympic Games in 2012. The biggest lesson I got from L...

MEIL to commission 30 tonne Oxygen plant in Telangana; Offers free O2 to hospitals

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd is currently setting up a 30 tonne per day capacity Cryogenic Oxygen Liquefaction Plant and it will be installed and commissioned at ITCs paper manufacturing unit in Bhadrachalam in a few days, sour...

Maha minister accuses Karnataka govt of blocking oxygen supply

Maharashtra minister Satej Patil on Saturday accused the neighbouring Karnataka government of interrupting oxygen supply to Western Maharashtra from a steel plant in Bellary, and asked the Centre to intervene.In a statement, Patil, the Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021