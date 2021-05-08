Left Menu

Maratha reservation: Maharashtra Cabinet Sub-Committee to write to President, PM seeking their intervention

Maharashtra Cabinet Sub-Committee on Maratha reservation, at its meeting on Saturday, decided to write to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking their intervention.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 16:58 IST
Visuals from meeting of Maharashtra Cabinet Sub-Committee. . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Cabinet Sub-Committee on Maratha reservation, at its meeting on Saturday, decided to write to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking their intervention. It also decided that a committee will be formed to analyse the judgement of the Supreme Court on Maratha reservation and submit its report in 15 days.

Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan said that a review petition against the Supreme Court order on the Maratha reservation is also being considered. A meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the Maratha reservation was held in Mumbai on May 8. Ministers Ashok Chavan, Eknath Shinde, Dilip Walse Patil, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhkoni and others were present during the meeting.

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, struck down the reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community brought in by the Maharashtra government in 2018, saying it exceeded the 50 per cent cap imposed earlier. The Supreme Court in its judgment said that there was no valid ground to breach 50 per cent reservation while granting Maratha reservation. The apex court had reserved its verdict last month. (ANI)

