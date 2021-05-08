PIL in HC seeks drive-in vaccination centres in Delhi like Mumbai

PIL in HC seeks drive-in vaccination centres in Delhi like MumbaiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 17:42 IST
A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Saturday urging it to direct the Centre and the Delhi government to set up drive-in vaccination centers in open areas, including stadiums, as has been done in Mumbai.
The plea by Delhi-based trader Amandeep Aggarwal seeks setting up of the drive-in vaccination centers, as done in Mumbai, to ensure citizens do not come into contact with each other and social distancing is maintained when people get vaccinated.
The petition, filed through advocate Rushab Aggarwal, contends that the purpose of imposing a curfew or lockdown would be defeated if people are queuing or crowding at closed spaces like vaccination centers or hospitals to get vaccinated.
The plea further contends that creating vaccination centers in open spaces would reduce the pressure on the medical staff and infrastructure at hospitals that are struggling to cater to the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the national capital.
''The drive-in vaccination centers will encourage people to get vaccinated at the earliest without compromising themselves from coming in contact with other citizens,'' the plea said.
