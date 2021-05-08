Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-05-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 18:20 IST
COVID-19: Stricter curbs in Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal from Sun

District authorities in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region said stricter COVID-19 restrictions will come into force from Sunday.

These 'break the chain' curbs will start at noon on Sunday and will be in place till May 15, officials said.

As per an order issued by Amravati Collector Shailesh Naval on Saturday, grocery shops, dairies, eateries, bars, vegetable and fruit vending outlets, bakeries etc will remain shut during the period but will be allowed to undertake home delivery between 7am and 11am, The order also curbs movement of people except for emergency and essential purposes.

It also directs schools, colleges, parks, swimming pools, tuition classes, theatres, saloons, spas, beauty parlour, parks, playing fields etc to remain shut, though online classes will be allowed.

An official said the order exempts private and public hospitals and clinics, medical stores, animal husbandry clinics and eye-wear shops from the curbs.

''All government and semi government offices will remain shut, except those engaged in essential services.

Petrol pumps too have been told to sell fuel only to those vehicles which are out for valid reasons. Banks and post offices will function between 10 am and 2pm during this period,'' he said.

Similar orders were issued by Akola Collector Jitendra Papalkar and Collector Amol Yedge in Yavatmal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

