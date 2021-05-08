Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana Red Cross Society prepared to help people, says Governor

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 18:28 IST
The Haryana Red Cross Society is prepared to provide all possible help to people in this hour of crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya said on Saturday.

Arya is also the president of the Red Cross Society's Haryana chapter.

In this challenging time, the Red Cross is continuously working for humanity, the governor said after virtually inaugurating a 75-bedded COVID Hospital in Faridabad from the Raj Bhavan here.

The hospital was inaugurated in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society and the Bharat Vikas Parishad, it said.

Arya called upon the people to support the volunteers of the Red Cross Society in the fight against the pandemic.

He said that the Haryana Red Cross Society has asked for 250 oxygen concentrators from the Indian Red Cross Society. Out of the total, 40 concentrators have been delivered and these helped in the treatment COVID-19 patients, the governor said.

After remaining concentrators arrive in the state, these will be distributed to all districts, he said.

Arya said that keeping in view the increasing demand of blood and blood plasma, special campaigns are being conducted.

He said that oxygen cylinders have also been provided to COVID-19 patients in hospitals by the Bharat Vikas Parishad.

