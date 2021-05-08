World News Roundup: EU skeptical on vaccine waiver; Attack by unmanned aerial surveillance system targets Iraqi air base and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

EU skeptical on vaccine waiver, but ready to discuss proposal

The European Union is skeptical about the usefulness of waiving patent rights to COVID-19 vaccines as a way to fight the pandemic, but is ready to discuss a concrete proposal, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters before the second day of an EU summit in the Portuguese city of Porto, Michel said the way to fight the pandemic now was to quickly make more shots and lift export curbs on them in countries like the United States and Britain that make vaccines but do not sell them to others.

Attack by unmanned aerial surveillance system targets Iraqi air base - U.S.-led coalition

An attack by an unmanned aerial surveillance system on Saturday targeted Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq which hosts U.S. and other international forces, but it caused no injuries, a coalition spokesman said. U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition, said on Twitter that the attack was being investigated but that an initial report suggests that the attack took place at 0220 local time and caused damage to a hangar.

Chadian police fire tear gas to disperse protest against military government

Chadian security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters who took to the streets of the capital N'Djamena on Saturday to protest against a military takeover that followed the death of President Idriss Deby on the battlefield last month. On Friday the transitional military government, led by Deby's son Mahamat Idriss Itno, had banned the protest called by a coalition of some opposition parties and civil society groups.

'I'm good', says former Maldives president Nasheed after surviving bomb blast

Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed is conscious after life-saving surgery, his family said on Saturday, as police made two arrests in connection with a blast they said was being treated as a terror attack. Nasheed, the president of the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party and the current parliament speaker, was critically injured after a bomb exploded as he left his family home in the capital Male on Thursday.

Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa

Turkey criticised Israel and accused it of unleashing "terror" on Palestinians after Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque late on Friday. The clashes at Islam's third holiest site and around East Jerusalem, which injured 205 Palestinians and 17 police officers, came amid mounting anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.

Exclusive: China urges U.N. states not to attend Xinjiang event next week

China has urged United Nations member states not to attend an event planned next week by Germany, the United States and Britain on the repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang, according to a note seen by Reuters on Friday. "It is a politically-motivated event," China's U.N. mission wrote in the note, dated Thursday. "We request your mission NOT to participate in this anti-China event."

New Zealand to resume Australia "travel bubble" as Sydney COVID threat eases

New Zealand will lift its partial suspension of a "travel bubble" with Australia from midnight on Sunday as fears of a COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney eased. New Zealand had blocked travel to and from New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, on Thursday after a couple in Sydney with no links to high risk professions or people tested positive for COVID-19.

Indian states impose stricter lockdowns as COVID deaths hit record high

India on Saturday reported its highest ever single-day COVID-19 death toll, as cases continued to rise and states imposed stricter lockdowns. India's health ministry reported 4,187 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll close to 240,000. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that India will see 1 million COVID deaths by August.

Pope Francis backs waivers on intellectual property rights for vaccines

Pope Francis on Saturday supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a proposal by U.S. President Joe Biden that has been rebuffed by some European nations, including Germany. In a speech to a global fundraising concert to promote fair access to vaccines, the pope said the world was infected with the "virus of individualism".

Key Scottish election on knife edge as pro-independence party heads for win

The Scottish National Party (SNP), which has vowed to hold an independence referendum that could tear the United Kingdom apart should it be returned to power, will find out on Saturday if it has won a majority in Scotland's parliament. The SNP says it will seek to hold a new vote on secession if a pro-independence majority is returned to the devolved 129-seat parliament. This would set up a clash with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who says he will refuse any such vote because Scots backed staying in the United Kingdom in 2014.

