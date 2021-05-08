Left Menu

Punjab police arrests 5 associates of Gangster Gavi

The Punjab police on Saturday arrested five persons who are said to be associates of Gavi Singh, a close aide of Gangster Jaipal, currently absconding.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 08-05-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 18:59 IST
Punjab police arrests 5 associates of Gangster Gavi
Punjab police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab police on Saturday arrested five persons who are said to be associates of Gavi Singh, a close aide of Gangster Jaipal, currently absconding. Gavi Singh was apprehended by the police on April 26 in a joint operation by the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police and SAS Nagar Police from Sarai Kila Kharsawa district in Jharkhand.

The arrested persons have been identified as Karanbir Singh, a resident of village Akbarpura, Harmanjit Singh of village Johla, Gurjaspreet Singh of village Bathal Bhai Ke and Rawinder Iqbal Singh of Hanslawala, all villages falling in district Tarn Taran while Samuel alias Sam belongs to Ferozepur. All the accused persons have been facing several criminal cases across different districts of Punjab, said the police. According to Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta, "The police have recovered 1.25 kg heroin from Gavi's rented flat located at Urban Homes-2 in Kharar besides seizing three Pistols including one .30 calibre Chinese pistol and two .32 calibre pistols and 23 live cartridges from his hideouts."

"Three vehicles, including Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Scorpio and Hyundai Verma, which were being used for drug smuggling have also been recovered," he added. He said that Samuel, who was staying with Gavi in Jamshedpur, had managed to fly to Delhi prior to Gavi's arrest. Samuel, a close aide of Gavi, is learnt to have handled the distribution of heroin smuggled from Pakistan, Gupta said.

The DGP said, "In the ongoing investigations, Gavi had revealed that he had smuggled over 500 kgs of heroin, along with weapons from Pakistan and supplied into Punjab, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir, over the last two and half years." According to the police, Gavi has shared that there was a thriving smuggling infrastructure on the Indo-Pak border many Pakistan based smugglers were actively involved in smuggling and induction of weapons and drugs into India. Gavi is also learnt to have made a large number of financial transactions with individuals and entities based in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan through the havala route as well as through import/export companies based in New Delhi, which would require a deeper probe.

"Gavi also admitted having acquired a forged Indian Passport from a travel agent on fake particulars and was planning to settle in Portugal," said DGP Dinkar Gupta. He also said that the bank accounts and properties of Gavi have been identified and shared with concerned agencies for further action. Other associates of Gangster Gavi have also been identified and Punjab police has launched a manhunt to nab all the accused persons in this case, he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh detects first cases of Indian coronavirus variant

Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, the countrys health directorate said on Saturday, weeks after it sealed its borders with its neighbour.Six cases of the Indian vari...

FACTBOX-Motor racing-Milestones on the way to Hamilton's 100 poles

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to take 100 pole positions on Saturday, doing so at the Spanish Grand Prix. The following looks at the other landmark poles in the Mercedes drivers career 1 - Ham...

Seven children from one family crushed to death in Pak after water tank falls on them: Police

At least seven children from a family were killed on Saturday when a water tank collapsed on them while they were playing beneath the structure in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.The tragic accident happened in Ambar tehs...

Lockdown in Kerala, Tamil Nadu amid a southern surge in COVID wave; NE states also tighten curbs

With the fierce second COVID wave now tightening its grip over southern states, Kerala came under complete lockdown from Saturday morning, while Tamil Nadu too clamped a two-week total shut down starting May 10.Karnataka Chief Minister B S ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021