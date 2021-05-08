Blast near Afghan school in Kabul kills 10, injures dozens -security official

Blast near Afghan school in Kabul kills 10, injures dozens -security officialReuters | Kabul | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:06 IST
An explosion near a school in the western part of the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens more, a security official said on condition of anonymity.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said there were casualties from the blast but did not provide more detail on exact figures or what caused the explosion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kabul
- Afghan
- Interior Ministry
- Tariq Arian
ALSO READ
US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave
Washington helping Kabul find replacements for departing U.S. contractors -Khalilzad
Future aid for Kabul will be linked to democratic standards, Germany says
US orders embassy staff to leave Kabul as it begins troop pullout
US orders embassy staff to leave Kabul as it begins troop pullout