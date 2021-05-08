Delhi reports 17,364 new COVID-19 cases, over 300 deaths for 17th day

Delhi recorded 17,364 new COVID-19 cases and 332 deaths in the last 24 hours. With lockdown in place, there has been a decline in new coronavirus cases in the national capital but the daily deaths continued to be over 300 for 17th successive day.

According to Delhi government health bulletin, the cumulative count of cases reached 13,10,231 including 87,907 active cases and 19,071 deaths. The bulletin said 20,160 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 12,03,253.

As many as 74,384 tests including 62,921 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True NAT tests and 11,463 rapid antigen tests were conducted during this period. The national capital recorded a positivity rate of 23.34 per cent and the case fatality rate now stands at 1.46 per cent. According to the health bulletin, 79,800 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 67,753 received their first dose and 12,047 took their second jab. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated so far is 37,46,494.

The bulletin said 49,865 COVID patients in the city are under home isolation. India reported 4,01,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry. The country has 37,23,446 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

