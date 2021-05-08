Left Menu

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:36 IST
Vaccine patent waiver could impact quality of shots -Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she was opposed to waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines as this could jeopardise the quality of shots against the disease.

"I made it clear that I do not believe that giving away patents is the solution to make vaccines available to more people," Merkel said when asked about the European Union's readiness to discuss a U.S. proposal to wave patent protections.

"If a patent is given away and the quality is no longer controlled I see more risk than chance," Merkel said, adding that manufacturers were better able to modify vaccines to make them effective against new variants of the coronavirus.

