Left Menu

Blast near Afghan school in Kabul kills 25, injures 52

An explosion near a school in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least 25 people and wounded dozens more, the interior ministry said. Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said at least 52 people, most of them students, were injured in the blast.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:40 IST
Blast near Afghan school in Kabul kills 25, injures 52
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An explosion near a school in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least 25 people and wounded dozens more, the interior ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said at least 52 people, most of them students, were injured in the blast. He did not specify the cause or the target of the explosion.

Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, the spokesman for the health ministry, said 46 people had been taken to hospitals so far. Kabul is on high alert since Washington announced plans last month to pull out all U.S. troops by Sept. 11. with Afghan officials saying the Taliban have stepped up their attacks across the country.

No group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's blast. It took place in the western part of Kabul, a heavily Shi'ite Muslim neighbourhood that has frequently been attacked by Islamic State militants over the years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh detects first cases of Indian coronavirus variant

Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, the countrys health directorate said on Saturday, weeks after it sealed its borders with its neighbour.Six cases of the Indian vari...

FACTBOX-Motor racing-Milestones on the way to Hamilton's 100 poles

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to take 100 pole positions on Saturday, doing so at the Spanish Grand Prix. The following looks at the other landmark poles in the Mercedes drivers career 1 - Ham...

Seven children from one family crushed to death in Pak after water tank falls on them: Police

At least seven children from a family were killed on Saturday when a water tank collapsed on them while they were playing beneath the structure in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.The tragic accident happened in Ambar tehs...

Lockdown in Kerala, Tamil Nadu amid a southern surge in COVID wave; NE states also tighten curbs

With the fierce second COVID wave now tightening its grip over southern states, Kerala came under complete lockdown from Saturday morning, while Tamil Nadu too clamped a two-week total shut down starting May 10.Karnataka Chief Minister B S ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021