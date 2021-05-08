Left Menu

Maha to set up committee to study SC order on Maratha quota

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:46 IST
Maha to set up committee to study SC order on Maratha quota

The Maharashtra government will set up a committee under a retired judge to study the Supreme Court order striking down reservations for the Maratha community, state minister Ashok Chavan said on Saturday.

The apex court on May 4 struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming the statute as ''unconstitutional'', and also refused to refer the 1992 Mandal judgement, setting a 50 per cent cap on reservation, to a larger bench for reconsideration.

Speaking to reporters, Chavan, who heads the state government's sub committee on Maratha reservation, said the panel will study the SC judgement, which runs into over 500 pages, in detail and then submit a report in 15 days, after which a decision on filing a review petition will be taken by the state government.

He also said Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte will take stock of the pending Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) recruitment process in every department, adding that the SC had upheld recruitments till September 9, 2020.

''The entire process comprises selection comprises selection and recruitment. The CS will review this process.

The state is positively considering giving justice to SEBC candidates affected by the court decision, and the future course of action will be based on the CS report,'' he added.

Chavan said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on this issue, and ask the Centre to provide quota to the community if the state does not have the right to do so.

Meanwhile, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil urged the Maratha community to exercise restraint, asking it to not do anything that would put the police in further stress amid the coronavirus outbreak.

State minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the MVA government was committed to reservations for the Maratha community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong presses for national lockdown to arrest COVID-19 spread

The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of abject failure in protecting the lives of people and urged it to follow the suggestions of experts by declaring a national lockdown in the wake of rising cases of the novel coronavirus infectio...

Remedy situation forthwith, ensure 700MT of oxygen on daily basis to Delhi: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to remedy the situation forthwith and to ensure the availability of 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi on a daily basis, pending further orders. It said that the Centre is under an obligation to ensure a dai...

COVID: 332 deaths, over 17K cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 332 more COVID-19 fatalities and 17,364 new infections on Saturday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the third consecutive day, the Health Department said.This is the fifth time in the last six days th...

No violation of COVID-19 restrictions, lockdown be allowed: Punjab CM

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday reiterated that violation of the weekend lockdown in Punjab will not be allowed given the grim COVID-19 situation, even as 32 farmer unions took out protest marches against the restriction at sever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021